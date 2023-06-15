I think we are in trouble after the great conditions of the last two weeks.
Things don't look good this week; it's called no swell.
It will be 0.5m - 1m from the S-SE.
Tides are high in the morning and late afternoon winds will be light S-SW.
So, look to the open beaches on the mid-tide, like Chickens (Town Beach), Flynns and Bonny Hills.
You will have to dust off the longboard to catch the smaller waves.
Water temperature will sit around 20 - 21 degrees with visibility around 5m.
If you get desperate, maybe try working on your fitness with some paddle practice.
Big congratulations to the Port Macquarie Bodyboarding Association for winning the national teams challenge on the weekend.
With 18 wins out of 20 heats, it was the highest point total since the competition started in 1988.
Well done everyone.
The morning crew has a great rapport.
We greet each other, watch out for each other, and discuss where we are surfing each morning.
Paul, Cherie and Craig generally go to the Breakwall.
Meredith and Kerry always ask me, 'where are you going Ken?'. Sometimes I will say 'Chickens'. Their reply is, 'I'm with you Kenny'.
So, it's all about helping each other and making the most of the morning, whichever surf break we chose to surf.
The same goes for the support crew on the beach.
From Chris at Salty Crew, Ted, Randle, Fay, Pam, and the patriarch of us all, "Sir" Allan Upton, who was born in Port Macquarie.
He is a living legend! His dad's name is on the walk we use each morning, "Charlie Upton's Walk".
He makes us all feel welcome when we get to the beach or come in from the surf, sometimes even commenting to me 'I saw that one Kenny, not bad mate'.
He always has a nice comment for the girls, Cherie, Gee, Lizzy, and Meredith.
'How was it today? How's the temp? I heard it has dipped a bit.'
He often tells me I have got it wrong.
'It's only 19 degrees not 19.5 degrees.'
We all miss him when he fails to show, which is not very often.
Thanks AJ from all the surfing crew for just being there in the morning.
"Remember to still rise early, as the early bird catches the worm."
See you in the Surf.
Kenny
