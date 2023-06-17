A supported learning playground at Port Macquarie Public School celebrates the importance of play and the power of inclusion.
The playground is already a favourite with students.
The school community and guests celebrated the supported learning playground's official opening on Thursday, June 15.
Students, speaking as part of the official opening, expressed thanks for the playground, and said they loved to bounce, spin and climb in the playground, they liked the trampoline and everything about the playground.
A wheelchair accessible seesaw, in-ground trampoline, spinning wheel, tactile sensory activities, slides and communication boards are among the features of the all abilities accessible, inclusive and interactive playground.
Lyn Brims, Alison Jenner, Pam Woolston and Katie Flint were the driving forces behind the playground project.
Ms Woolston described the playground as amazing.
She said it provided inclusivity, giving the children a choice to play and join in.
Port Macquarie Public School deputy principal supported learning Tina Henshaw chose the playground colours and was responsible for site management and safety.
"The playground is already making a difference," she said.
"Every single child can access the playground - it is inclusive for supported learning and mainstream."
The space has become more than a playground with use as an indoor/outdoor learning space.
The school secured $195,000 from the state government's Stronger Country Communities Fund for the $300,000 project, with the school and P&C contributing the remainder of the funds.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
