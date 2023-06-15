Port Macquarie Magpies have been rocked by the sudden death of former player Jason Swain.
Mr Swain passed away last week after an illness and club president Carissa Embling remembered him as "the life of the party" and a "genuine guy".
Embling's partner Jonno also played a couple of seasons alongside Mr Swain on the field.
"He was always willing to go above and beyond those around him and the club even when he stopped playing for us, he still kept in touch," Embling said.
Mr Swain also had a love of his Hawthorn Football Club in the Australian Football League (AFL).
"He loved his Hawks and I've had so many conversations with him where he tried to convince me they're way better than my football team and why," Embling said.
"He did it in such a way where it was done with banter that highlighted his passion for his team."
Embling said Mr Swain never "disrespected anyone's footy team because he knew how much he loved his" although wearing the same colours as Collingwood was sometimes a challenge.
"I think it's a struggle for anyone who joins our club to start with, but he wore them with absolute pride," Embling said.
Mr Swain stopped playing for the club only a year and a half ago, but still wanted to remain involved.
"He'd reach out and say how good it would be if the Pies had a website where he could do things in the back end so there was that real love of the club and everyone in it," she said.
On Saturday, the club will remember Mr Swain as well as the victims of the Hunter Valley bus crash before the commencement of the game.
"The whole AFL community are stopping for a minute's silence for every game across New South Wales this weekend," Embling said.
"We definitely want to honour Swainy and the boys will have their own minute silence who are still playing.
"Apart from his football ability, Swainy was definitely the life of the party."
