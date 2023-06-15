Port Macquarie Sharks quartet Koby Smith, Ratu Vasuturaga, Mitch Wilbow and Joel Anttilla have all been selected for the Group 3 All-Stars' representative round fixture at Wingham Sporting Complex on July 15.
Wauchope trio Sam Watts, Mat Bird and Will Ramsay have also been included in the 23-man squad.
Training sessions will be held on July 5 (at Taree) and July 12 (possibly at Wauchope) ahead of the fixture.
In the under-18s, Ethan Clarke, Jack Alchin, Ben Geary, Len Jensen, Will Rosenbaum (Port Sharks), Aiden Grove, Hudson Harmer, Sam Watts, Billy Butlin (Port City), Luke Calthorpe, Cooper Petterson (Macleay Valley), Elijah Coles (Wauchope) have all been selected from the Hastings and Macleay regions.
The under-18 training sessions will be held on June 30 (Taree) and July 7 (Port Macquarie) ahead of the fixture which will be on July 15.
Meanwhile, six Camden Haven players have been selected for the women's All-Stars fixture.
Dayna Gibson and Erin Gunton (Kendall Blues) along with Laurieton Stingrays' quartet Chloe Simiana, Emily Wright, Naomi George and Sarah O'Connor will all play in the fixture.
Training sessions will be held on June 26, July 3 and July 10 ahead of the final 17 which will be confirmed on July 10.
The full women's All-Star squad is Abby Baker (Wingham), Annika Franklin (Sawtell), Belinda Andersen (Wauchope), Casey Cowgill (Wauchope), Chloe Simiana (Laurieton), Dayna Gibson (Kendall), Ellie D'Ellboux (Wingham), Emiah Stokes (Wauchope), Emily Wright (Laurieton), Emma Williams (Sawtell), Erin Gunton (Kendall), Holly Auld (Wauchope), Jordan Guest (Wauchope), Lacey Hearfield (Wauchope), Naomi George (Laurieton), Natayla Franklin (Sawtell), Rachel Bradley (Wauchope), Sarah O'Connor (Laurieton), Susie Coster (Wauchope), Tina McRae (Sawtell) and Zoie Shreiweis (Sawtell).
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.