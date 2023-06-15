Port Macquarie News
Group 3 rugby league announces men's, women's and under-18 representative squads

Paul Jobber
June 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Koby Smith is one of four Port Macquarie Sharks players picked in the Group 3 All Stars squad for the July 15 representative round fixture. Picture by Paul Jobber
Port Macquarie Sharks quartet Koby Smith, Ratu Vasuturaga, Mitch Wilbow and Joel Anttilla have all been selected for the Group 3 All-Stars' representative round fixture at Wingham Sporting Complex on July 15.

