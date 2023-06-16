The last time Jakob Haines left Oxley Oval he left as a matchwinner after his sideline conversion had handed Hastings Valley Vikings a 33-31 victory over Southern Cross University after the siren.
When Haines trots out onto the Vikings' spiritual home on Saturday he will do so as a proud Bundjalung/Kamilaroi man when they play their indigenous round fixture with Grafton.
The fullback said there are many reasons why the annual match where the club celebrates its indigenous links has meaning.
"It's good to get the acknowledgement of not just myself but other indigenous people that play this great game of rugby," Haines said.
"The NRL does it and Super Rugby does the acknowledgement of people past and present that play this great game. It also puts a few more eyes on us as well which is good; I love the fame."
Haines spent most of his childhood in Tweed Heads before he moved to north-west New South Wales and then on to the Hastings a few years ago.
"I'm just another indigenous man that plays this great game," he said.
"There's a lot of history of (indigenous people) not being recognised so the more encouragement we get in this game is going to encourage more younger kids to get up and stand up for themselves.
"More proud people will also start to play the game."
Haines said he hoped he would be seen as a role model for the younger indigenous people in the community and could inspire them to want to play for the Vikings.
"Hopefully there's a couple of young kids around here who look up to me," he said.
"I think I'm one of the only indigenous players in the Vikings team and we do have a couple of young boys coming through so it would be good to get more."
When asked if he would prefer or not prefer to be faced with a similar situation of kicking the Vikings to victory after the siren in the club's indigenous round, Haines' answer was a simple one.
"I love to shine. I love the attention; it doesn't put any pressure on me," he said.
"At the end of the day I'm still a part of the Vikings team and I've got to worry about that first then worry about myself."
Saturday's clash with the Redmen kicks off at 3.15pm at Oxley Oval.
