Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The Sanctuary, Port Macquarie relaunches sites for sale amid court case with buyers

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
June 21 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CW Group Founder and CEO, Damien Gwynne, said after a tough couple of years for the construction industry, the group was pleased to see the project now moving forward. Picture supplied by CW Group.
CW Group Founder and CEO, Damien Gwynne, said after a tough couple of years for the construction industry, the group was pleased to see the project now moving forward. Picture supplied by CW Group.

The Sanctuary developer has relaunched some of its blocks for sale amid a legal battle with some of the original buyers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.