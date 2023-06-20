The Sanctuary developer has relaunched some of its blocks for sale amid a legal battle with some of the original buyers.
The development is situated off John Oxley Drive in Port Macquarie.
The developer, CW Group has confirmed it launched legal action after some buyers chose not to pay an unexpected bill for an increased purchase price of $59,000, or rescind their package in 2022.
Out of 60 stage one buyers 25 have decided to rescind, while 16 chose to pay the amount and 19 have not done either.
Meanwhile, the developer has relaunched some of its stage one sites, after some buyers chose to rescind their blocks.
There are five home sites available on the market and will be ready for registration in March 2024.
A Sanctuary buyer said she is very disappointed with the progress of the development and the treatment from the developer.
The buyer did not wish to be named, given the ongoing court proceeding.
CW Group Founder and CEO, Damien Gwynne, said after a tough couple of years for the construction industry, the group was pleased to see the project now moving forward.
"The project experienced some significant delays over the last couple of years due to forces which were out of our control, and they affected our original construction time frames," he said.
"However, with stage one approvals and the entry roundabout approvals now in place, we are excited to be full steam ahead with construction."
CW Group has noted delays in necessary approvals caused a knock-on effect with construction and contributed significantly to an increase in costs for the project.
However, a Port Macquarie-Hastings Council spokesperson said there were items associated with the Development Application (DA) consent that were not met and/or demonstrated.
"The items related to unsuitable roundabout and subdivision design detail that did not comply with the required conditions and engineering specifications," a council spokesperson said.
"This resulted in a delay of the progression of the Subdivision Works Certificates (SWC's) at the site."
CW Group say they have been corresponding promptly with council in all instances to obtain construction certificates.
"Some of these approvals have taken longer than 12 months to obtain which is longer than typically expected, however we have now received approvals for all works in stage one and the roundabout," a spokesperson said.
CW Group is working with council to obtain the stage two approval over the next few weeks.
"[We] have the construction team ready to start as soon as an approval is received," a spokesperson said.
CW Group say they are disappointed they have lost residents from the development, however it wouldn't have been able to proceed without the increased price purchase amount.
A spokesperson said the company wore 50 per cent of the cost and increased construction prices is a national issue.
"Across the industry developers have had to increase costs over the past couple of years due to external factors, however we are still dedicated to producing a wonderful estate and community that people will love to be a part of," they said.
