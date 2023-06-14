Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie Touch Association's Niah Evans selected for referee youth squad

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated June 15 2023 - 2:44pm, first published June 14 2023 - 4:00pm
Rising star Niah Evans has been selected for the Talented Referee Youth Squad program. Picture by Paul Jobber
Port Macquarie rising referee star Niah Evans has been selected for the Talented Referee Youth Squad (TRYS) program run by NSW Touch.

