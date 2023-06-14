Port Macquarie rising referee star Niah Evans has been selected for the Talented Referee Youth Squad (TRYS) program run by NSW Touch.
The 16-year-old achieved her level three referee badge at the recent Junior State Cup (northern conference) carnival which was held at Dubbo in late February.
She will also officiate at the National Youth Championships on the Sunshine Coast in September before she travels to Mudgee for the NSW Country Championships in October.
Clubmate Tara Mitchell was also selected.
Niah said the TRYS squad will help her continue to develop her on-field refereeing skills after she first picked up a whistle three years ago.
"I first did it more out of interest really," she said.
"It was for fitness in the off-season from playing rugby league and I ended up finding I really enjoyed it and continued going on with it."
The teenager admitted the squad would also give her another insight into how to become a better referee.
"It'll show me a lot more on easier ways to do things so if I need to do things like interchange with another ref [in-game] they'll show me how to make it a lot easier for myself," she said.
"It will also show me how to work with other refs."
She said the best part about being an official was knowing that as much as players would try to challenge decisions, she had the final say.
"It's good to boss around other people on the field. It's my rule and you guys can't change it for me," she said.
"I like doing it; I get to meet new people and learn more things from different referees and I get to referee with other teams and create new bonds."
