Police are appealing for information from the community in relation to the supply of illegal drugs in Port Macquarie.
Port Macquarie News Senior Journalist Ruby Pascoe caught up with Mid North Coast Police District Chief Inspector Stuart Campbell for our weekly police wrap.
About 8.10pm on Saturday, June 10 licensing police were patrolling a number of licensed premises in the Port Macquarie CBD.
During an inspection of a licensed premises in the CBD police observed a male in the gaming area acting in a suspicious manner.
Officers conducted a search of the male and located 40 MDMA capsules and four bags of cocaine.
Police also seized an amount of cash during the search.
The 22-year-old male was arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station.
He has been charged with supplying a prohibited drug in an indictable and commercial quantity and possessing a prohibited drug.
He was granted strict bail conditions to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on July 12, 2023.
About 7.55pm on Friday, June 9 licensing police were patrolling along William Street in Port Macquarie when they observed a male acting suspiciously near Barracks Lane.
Police searched the male and located 96 MDMA capsules and an amount of cash.
The 18-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with possessing a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug and goods in custody suspected of being stolen.
He was refused bail and appeared in Port Macquarie Local Court on June 10.
The recent arrests in relation to the supply of prohibited drugs in Port Macquarie has prompted a warning from police.
Chief Insp. Campbell said police "will not tolerate" illegal drugs being sold and used in the area.
"These people do not discriminate and will sell drugs to impressionable youth," he said.
"Some of these drugs contain powerful chemicals and have resulted in deaths in other parts of the state."
Chief Insp. Campbell said police do not want this to happen here.
"We are urging the public to come forward and dob in any drug dealers," he said.
"Even if it's just a small bit of information, it might be what we need to make further arrests."
Police are appealing to members of the public who might have information regarding the supply of illegal drugs to contact Port Macquarie Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
An investigation into an incident where a charity box was stolen from Settlement City is ongoing.
At 5.17pm on Friday, May 26, a male offender walked into a business in the shopping centre and picked up a charity bucket from the counter.
He then placed it in a shopping trolley and left the store.
The donations were for the Wauchope Rural Fire Service.
Port Macquarie police said they now have a suspect for the incident, however there have been no arrests made at this stage.
