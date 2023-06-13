Emergency services have been called to a minor two-vehicle crash at Lake Cathie.
A spokesperson from NSW Ambulance said paramedics were called to the incident on Ocean Drive, near Evans Street and Tallong Drive, at about 7.45am on Wednesday, June 14.
A NSW Police spokesperson said it was a minor crash and no one has been charged over the incident.
He said no one had been injured in the accident.
NSW SES Port Macquarie Unit crews and officers from the Mid North Coast Police District were also in attendance.
