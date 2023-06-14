Rafael D'Souza from St Joseph's Primary School in Port Macquarie is on cloud nine after making the 2023 Bebras Australia Computational Thinking Challenge honour roll.
Bebras is an international initiative aiming to promote Computer Science among school students at all ages.
The Bebras challenge is open twice a year to Australian Students in Years 3-12, and engages students' computational thinking and problem solving skills in a fun, interactive environment.
Each challenge has 15 questions with the highest possible score being 135 points.
Students who receive full marks in the challenge are awarded a place on the Bebras Honour Roll.
Rafael, aged nine, is the first St Joseph's Primary School student to be placed on the honour roll.
The year four student said he was shocked to learn he had received the top honour in the challenge.
"I was really excited to see that I had gotten full marks," he said. "I feel very amazed, I never knew that I was so smart until I saw that I could get 100 per cent."
Rafael first completed the challenge in 2022 when he was in year three, but this is the first time he has received a score of 100 per cent.
There were 52, 945 students who participated in the 2022 Bebras Challenge; of those participants, 242 students were honour roll recipients.
Rafael said he found the test "very difficult" as it focuses on problem-solving with an emphasis on computational and logical thinking.
"I found it very challenging, but I knew that I needed to try my best," Rafael said.
"You had to use a lot of logic to answer the questions because there were a lot of puzzles."
St Joseph's Primary School innovation and digital technologies leader Sarah Blundell said it was an amazing achievement for the school.
"We were really excited to see one of our students achieving such a high result," she said. "Rafael puts a lot of thought into his answers, he keeps problem solving, and he shows a real resilience as a learner."
Ms Blundell is responsible for finding challenges like Bebras for the students, as she works with the classroom teachers to help set them up and support the students during the process.
"We have a strong focus on doing tests like this, so we can prepare them for the future," she said.
"We didn't get many opportunities to practice for this challenge because the test was right after the school holidays, so it was a tight turnaround.
"[The Bebras Challenge] is a process of deduction. Some of the questions are multiple choice, so you just have to keep reading the questions and cross out the answers that you don't think are right.
"It was very surprising to see Rafael had received full marks, but it's just a sign of his dedication to learning."
Rafael is now gearing up to take on round two of the Bebras Challenge, which will be held from August 21, 2023.
Rafael said he looks forward to doing the test again as he eye's a future career in engineering.
"I like to challenge myself because it's really good for my brain, and I know my brain will develop more if I challenge myself," he said.
"I think I would like to be an engineer [when I'm older] because I like Lego, I'm really good at building stuff and I like problem solving."
