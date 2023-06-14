Port Macquarie News
St Joseph's Primary School student makes Bebras Computational Thinking Challenge honour roll

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated June 14 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 11:00am
St Joseph's Primary School student Rafael D'Souza with the school's innovation and digital technologies leader Sarah Blundell. Picture by Mardi Borg
Rafael D'Souza from St Joseph's Primary School in Port Macquarie is on cloud nine after making the 2023 Bebras Australia Computational Thinking Challenge honour roll.

