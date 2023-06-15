Potholes along a stretch of Hayward Street in the Port Macquarie CBD have been addressed thanks to the first stage of roadwork.
Now the final part of the project is approaching.
A Port Macquarie-Hastings Council spokesperson said the contractor is expected to be onsite at Hayward Street in mid-July to apply the asphalt-wearing surface.
The works will be carried out over one night, weather permitting, to minimise disruption to business and motorists.
Nearby businesses called for a solution earlier in 2023 to the "appalling state" of Hayward Street near Kooloonbung Creek.
More than 20 business representatives added supporting signatures to a letter sent to the council about the matter.
Ian Francis from Palm Court Motor Inn said he was happy and grateful for the subsequent attention to the road.
He said the stretch of Hayward Street was much safer for pedestrians and vehicles after the initial work, and it was much appreciated by the motor inn's guests.
H&R Block office manager Steve Mullens welcomed the road improvement work to date.
He said the road had deteriorated over the years and the condition was "pretty rough" before the upgrade started.
"It will be nice to see them finish it [the work]," Mr Mullens said.
Ray Kelsey from King of the Pack said the stretch of Hayward Street was certainly better than before.
"It has got rid of the potholes and it is better for your car," he said.
"I will be happy when it is finished."
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
