St Peter's Primary School student Milla Campbell says she enjoys being able to let her feelings out to an animal that won't judge her.
She's one of 40 students from Year 1 to Year 6 who are part of the school's equine wellbeing program, which kicked off in May.
The program was implemented after the school was approved for a NSW Government grant application for $17,633.
The Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery Initiative is funded through the NSW COVID-19 Economic Recovery Initiative and the co-funded NSW and Australian Governments' Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
The school's counsellor Katie Files worked hard to write the grant application and said it was rewarding to see the program come to fruition.
The program is one she's passionate about, after growing up with horses and undergoing the appropriate training in equine therapy.
It runs once a week for six weeks, to cover different subjects and was developed by the Equine Assisted Psychotherapy Institute.
Milla is in Year 4 at the school and looks forward to Thursdays when she can interact with the animals.
She has formed a bond with Scruffy the horse, who she said is funny and is soft to touch.
Milla said she leaves each session feeling a lot calmer than she was when she arrived.
The Port Macquarie Horse Riding Centre has partnered with the school to bring the animals to the students each week.
Horse Scruffy and Shetland pony Minnie have formed close relationships with the students.
Port Macquarie Horse Riding Centre owner Angela Keating said she's witnessed children who have been diagnosed with ADHD become very focused within the session.
"A penny drop moment where they are really listening, " she said.
Katie said she's received feedback from parents and teachers that students who were struggling to turn up to school, now look forward to their time with the animals.
St Peter's Primary School principal Tess Koning said she's heard from parents that their children are voicing things which worry them to the horses.
She said it's taken a lot of work from Katie's initial excellent idea to put the program in action, and to ensure all the right checks were followed.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.