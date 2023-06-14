Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

St Peter's Primary School students benefit from equine wellbeing program

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
June 15 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

St Peter's Primary School student Milla Campbell says she enjoys being able to let her feelings out to an animal that won't judge her.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.