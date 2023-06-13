Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie Bodyboarding Association claim 2023 Teams Challenge

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated June 13 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 10:00am
Jones Russell in action for Port Macquarie at the Teams Challenge which was won by the hosts. Picture by Paul Jobber
Port Macquarie were all-but perfect as they claimed back-to-back Teams Challenge bodyboarding titles at Town Beach on June 10 and 11.

