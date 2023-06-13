Port Macquarie were all-but perfect as they claimed back-to-back Teams Challenge bodyboarding titles at Town Beach on June 10 and 11.
The hosts amassed 89 points from 20 heats as they cruised to victory over Newcastle (64) and Mandurah (61) to replicate their success from last year.
Association president Dan Little said it was a momentous victory for the locals.
"It's the highest points score in the history of the Teams Challenge.. we were three points off being perfect," he said.
"We got nine wins and a second on day one and then nine wins and a third on day two."
While the entire team contributed to the triumph, it was young grommet Chase Thompson who impressed the most.
"Chase was a standout; he was the youngest rider in the team as a junior and he got a first and a second in his first comp competing against under-18s," Little said.
"The whole team went at it and day one where they got nine wins and a second was ridiculous."
Chase O'Leary and Jones Russell started the ball rolling with victories in the opening two heats which set the tone for Port. From that point on they were rarely challenged.
"They deserve the win and put the effort in. They wanted it more than anyone and were hungry; that's what you want... you want teams that are hungry," Little said.
While nothing has been confirmed for the 36th instalment of the event next year, Little said they were looking at ways to bring more teams into the mix of challenging teams like Port Macquarie and Newcastle.
"We're looking at a few changes for next year like a handicap situation to bring some of the other teams into it," he said.
"There's a few different ideas floating around so we just want to try and bring it back so the teams that don't have professional riders or a lot of strong riders can get closer to winning it. It's not set in concrete yet, but something we're looking at."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.