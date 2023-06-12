Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie hosts under-16s Boys and Girls NSW State Championships

By Mardi Borg
Updated June 12 2023 - 8:43pm, first published 12:42pm
Hundreds of rugby union players have converged on Port Macquarie's Stuart Park for the Under-16s Girls and Boys NSW State Championships.

