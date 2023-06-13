A water cart guard of honour was a fitting tribute to the late businessman Anthony Brown who worked hard and gave back to the community.
Anthony John Brown from Hastings Valley Water Carts & Roller Hire died of a heart attack on May 21. He was affectionately known as "Brownie".
Brownie's funeral was on Friday, June 2.
On the way to the Wauchope Cemetery, six water carts from Hastings Valley Water Carts, Eire Construction and Kazac Civil held a roadside tribute and sprayed water as the hearse and start of the funeral procession passed along a section of the Oxley Highway near Wauchope.
The 60-year-old had been in business in the Wauchope area for about 35 years.
He started the current business, Hastings Valley Water Carts & Roller Hire, in 2015 and built up the business from there.
Brownie is remembered as a family man, a hard worker and a character who was quick to lend a hand to others, generous with his time and a father figure to many.
Born and raised in the Hastings, Brownie had a strong work ethic. His first job was in the Woolworths fruit and vegetable department while he was still in school.
He went on to work several jobs at once at times before going into business for himself.
Brownie met Judy through water skiing and they soon married. Their son Tyler was born in 1986, followed by Aden two years later. Brownie was also a stepfather to Dallas.
Brownie and Judy made their family home in Birralee Drive, Port Macquarie, for many years before going their own ways.
A community focus saw Brownie give his time to Wauchope Football Club, Hastings Valley Motorcycle Club and Wauchope Boxing Club and was a life member of the Wauchope Football Club.
A minute's silence was held by his sponsored football team at their first match following his death.
He taught many people to ski and box and regularly sponsored local clubs.
Brownie cherished his grandchildren Chase, Macey and Hunter.
Brownie bought his dream property at Pembrooke in 2017 and set about building sheds, mowing, slashing, clearing and building motocross tracks for the kids.
Many happy family memories centre around the farm.
In 2018, Brownie and his long-time friend Julie Tolone got together and they were great company and support for each other.
Brownie was the much-loved partner of Julie, father of Tyler and Aden, father-in-law to Elle, grandfather to Chase, Macey and Hunter, and brother to Terrence.
Hastings Valley Water Carts & Roller Hire will continue under the ownership of Tyler and Aden, with Terrence assisting the boys with repairs and maintenance.
