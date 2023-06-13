Port Macquarie News
Guard of honour pays respect to late businessman Anthony Brown

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated June 14 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 4:00am
Anthony Brown was affectionately known as "Brownie". Picture supplied
A water cart guard of honour was a fitting tribute to the late businessman Anthony Brown who worked hard and gave back to the community.

