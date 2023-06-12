Farms across the Hastings have opened their gates over the long weekend to showcase their innovative and forward-thinking farming techniques.
The Hastings Farm Gate Tour allows locals and visitors to tailor their own self-drive tour of host properties across the region.
A diverse range of over 20 producers and farmers have been involved in the three-day event from Friday through until Monday, June 10-12.
One of the farms participating in the tour was The Davis Farm.
AJ Davis said they have had a busy weekend with groups continually attending tours at the Sancrox farm.
"I've been really surprised at how many people have turned up for the tours, especially because we are usually open to the public," she said.
"There's been a lot of support and really positive feedback from everyone."
The Davis Farm is a not-for-profit that has a focus on mental health and creating a space for the community to learn, connect, belong and grow.
Their specific tours this weekend included a guided tour through their hobby farm that has evolved from a private family backyard to a farm that is now shared with the community.
"It's nice to give people a deeper understanding of what and who we are," AJ said.
She said there has been a steady stream of people visiting over the long weekend.
"It's a really good initiative and a lot of people have gotten behind it," AJ said.
"There's so much produce and amazing things we grow in our community and I would love to see people continue to get involved."
The Hastings Farm Gate Tour is a chance to showcase innovative farms and permaculture gardens, giving the community the opportunity to see what they are producing, sample locally grown food and learn about regenerative practices.
