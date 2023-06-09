What to do on our first Kings Birthday weekend

It's the long weekend and the weather is great. So I'm sure the last thing you want to read is a "deep and meaningful" from me.
Instead, I thought I'd remind you to check out the What's On section on our website and in Friday's print edition of the Port News, as there is much happening over the next three days.
You can cross off Port Macquarie's ArtWalk, which drew a huge crowd to the CBD last night. (Except to the Glasshouse, which oddly hosted another visiting cover act instead of throwing its doors open to local artists and ratepayers.)
Next up you've got the Teams Bodyboarding Challenge, the Sip and Savour Festival, the Hastings FarmGate tours and the Players Theatre One Act Play Festival - just for starters.
You can also hit the road and head up to South West Rocks for its Running Festival and the 48-hour Mountain Designs GeoQuest Adventure Race.
Further north again and you can catch the Bellingen Readers and Writers Festival.
You can also just grab a picnic rug and choose any headland for a day of whale watching. Or see where Kate Shelton reckons the fish are biting or where Kenny Little is catching the best waves.
I've referred to it as the long weekend, but of course it's our first Kings Birthday Holiday, except in Western Australia, where it's on September 25, and Queensland, where it's observed on October 2.
A couple of other fun facts: Kings Charles' birthday is actually November 14, but like his mother before him, whose real birthday was April 21, the date matters little when there are days off to be had.
Monday of course is a big one. That's when the embargo is lifted on the names of those who've become our first Kings Birthday Honours recipients.
Make sure you check the Port News website bright and early to see who made the list.
In the meantime, have a great long weekend.
*Picture above by Ruby Pascoe
Sue Stephenson
Editor
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
