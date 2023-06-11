Port Macquarie News
Andrew Tebbitt and Ryan Kelly selected in Team Australia for 2023 Invictus Games in Germany

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated June 11 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
Andrew Tebbitt with assistance dog Benji and Ryan Kelly at Town Beach. Picture by Paul Jobber
Port Macquarie duo Andrew Tebbitt and Ryan Kelly have more than one thing in common following their selection in the Australian team for the Invictus Games in Germany from September 9-16.

