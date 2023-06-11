Port Macquarie duo Andrew Tebbitt and Ryan Kelly have more than one thing in common following their selection in the Australian team for the Invictus Games in Germany from September 9-16.
For 41-year-old Kelly it will be his first trip to an Invictus Games event which marks another point in his life after he suffered a serious spinal injury in May 2019 while deployed to Gizo.
The first three months of this year was spent in and out of hospital largely due to the complex nature of all of his health conditions which could have been related to time spent in the ADF.
He also had a chronic lung infection following extensive exposure to toxic mould.
"It's nice to have something to look forward to which is not just a specialist's waiting room which has been much of my life this year and years gone by," he said.
To get myself back to a point after suffering a life-altering spinal injury a few years ago where I am not only doing an activity, but can drive towards a competitive state is exciting.- Ryan Kelly
His selection in the Australian team for the seated volleyball, swimming and novice archery divisions is "right up there" with his life achievements.
"To get myself back to a point after suffering a life-altering spinal injury a few years ago where I am not only doing an activity, but can drive towards a competitive state is exciting for me," he said.
"I'm 41 now and the years as a heavy competitor are probably limited, but this gives us another opportunity to compete."
Kelly first joined the Navy in January 2001 as a clearance diver where he has been deployed to an array of locations all over the world including the Solomon Islands.
It was there where he was injured during an operation they are often involved in, removing unexploded remnants of war to make the locations safer for the locals.
"I didn't even know if this was possible not that long ago, so the important thing for me is the journey is more important than the end state," he said.
"And the games are the end state.
"The whole Invictus spirit is about rehabilitation through sport and getting together with a whole heap of veterans who have been wounded, injured or ill as a result of their service."
Not only will they represent their country and live in the same region on the Mid-North Coast, but their outlook on life is quite similar.
They both agree while being selected in the 31-person green and gold team rates highly on their life bucket lists, there's more to it than that.
"It's about setting personal goals and achieving what you may not have been able to do before, but it doesn't matter how good anyone else is doing. It's about how good you're doing," Tebbitt said.
"It doesn't matter if you're 10 metres behind the other person; if you've done the best you can then that's a bonus. Don't compare your page 30 to someone else's."
Tebbitt joined the Australian Army in 2000 as a Combat Engineer and was deployed in 2002 and 2006 to East Timor where he spent two years providing Explosive Ordnance disposal support to the Tactical Assault Group.
On top of everything it gives me a purpose and it's a reason for wanting to get up each morning because you want to train.- Andrew Tebbitt
He was medically discharged in 2015.
Tebbitt competed at the Invictus Games last year in The Hague and admitted he would take a more measured approach to his second shot at competing in the wheelchair rugby, cycling and indoor rowing.
"Not many people get one, let alone two chances at it and I'm so humbled to get another chance," he said.
But above all else, selection in the Australian team gave 47-year-old Tebbitt a chance to reconnect with other people in the military.
"It's part of that recovery process. I've started to connect again with other people in the military who are dealing with their own injury and illness and it makes me feel not alone," he said.
"On top of everything it gives me a purpose and it's a reason for wanting to get up each morning because you want to train."
The focus for Kelly - much like Tebbitt - is to enjoy the experience.
"It (the experience) too will come to an end; my career with navy is coming to an end so I'm in this space where I'm questioning what's next and what does the future entail," Kelly said.
"I'm very appreciative of a super supportive family, partner, children, parents and this will form a huge part of my life moving forward."
