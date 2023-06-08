Back when I started surfing every day, 17 years ago, the surfing crew was small. It consisted of Rob Irving, Ninja, paddleboard Paul - also known as "Grumpy" - Father Michael, Frank, and the kneeboarder who had no fear, JR.
A lot of surfers quit because they couldn't "pop-up "anymore; they have a bad back; or the most common reason, it is too hard to get out of bed in the morning when the water is too cold.
Now let's talk about paddleboard Paul. When I first met him all the surfers called him "Grumpy". The funny thing is, he was the opposite to me.
Early one day, "Flaggies" was firing, but every time I tried to get a wave someone else would cut me off. I said to Paul 'I would love one good wave today'. He said, 'don't worry I'll fix that'. He then yells out at the top of his lungs 'the next set wave is Kenny's, so watch out'.
I rolled into this 5-foot set wave, and it was a bomb. All I could hear is "Grumpy" cheering me on as I went down the line with a smile from ear to ear. He always appreciated the effort, giving me a 10+ for this wave.
There was one more special moment, which happened when we were sitting behind "Kiosk Rock". A large white pointer came up between us. We were only five metres apart. Sitting on our boards, we looked at each other and said, 'let's call it a day' and paddled in.
Paul started out on a longboard but when he was finding it hard to pop-up, he transitioned to a paddleboard instead of giving up. I reckon it took him 12 months of falling-off to learn his newfound passion. As you can see from the photo, his skill level is as good as any surfer.
Now to this week's conditions. Tides will be low mid-morning and mid-afternoon, with 1m -1.5m E-SE swell and light SW winds of 4-8 knots. The water temp is around a balmy 20 - 21 degrees with visibility at an amazing 10m - 15m.
Life savers report sand continues to build up at Middies and at the Back off the Reef at Towns.
There are good conditions at Flynns and Shellys beaches. Lighthouse is poor with a large gutter running the full length of the beach. Bonny's has waves but conditions are inconsistent, with North Haven the pick of the mornings.
The Port Macquarie Teams Challenge is on this weekend with the location to be confirmed, but they are leaning towards Breakwall. So, if you want to watch some great bodyboarding action, the heats kick-off at 7am Saturday and Sunday. There are 10 teams from around Australia here to compete for the Crown.
Kenny's Quote of the week: Remember you can't change the past. So just paddle out and enjoy your next surf, it just may be the best one you've ever had.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.