Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

Ken Little's surf report: balmy water and the story behind Paddleboard Paul

By Columnist Ken Little
Updated June 8 2023 - 10:44pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paddleboard Paul (aka 'Grumpy') in action. Picture by Andrew Lister
Paddleboard Paul (aka 'Grumpy') in action. Picture by Andrew Lister

Back when I started surfing every day, 17 years ago, the surfing crew was small. It consisted of Rob Irving, Ninja, paddleboard Paul - also known as "Grumpy" - Father Michael, Frank, and the kneeboarder who had no fear, JR.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.