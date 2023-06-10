From the highs of world championship success to the despair and frustration of injury rehabilitation - it's been a challenging eight months for Ryley Batt.
Batt isn't afraid to admit there were some dark days over that period where he doubted his ability to recover from a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder.
He suffered it in the fourth game of Australia's wheelchair rugby world championship success in Denmark in October last year.
From there, it was basically held together by strapping tape before he had to rehabilitate and strengthen it - all without the help of any surgery.
"You think your career is over and you have doubts about whether you'll be able to come back as the player you once were," Batt said.
"It was definitely mentally tough and physically hard. I put on a few kilos because I wasn't having those competitive games so it was quite frustrating and it gets to you mentally."
They say sometimes you've just got to trust the process.
In the end his trust was placed in the right people who ultimately steered him towards a national title triumph with the NSW Gladiators on the Gold Coast on June 4.
"Eight months is a long time to trust people saying 'trust me, it (rehab) will work'," he said.
"I'm still not the player I was back at worlds where I got MVP (most valuable player), but definitely showing signs I can get back there pretty quick."
Batt concedes a 21-year involvement in wheelchair rugby has started to take its toll.
"The body has copped a lot of abuse and lots of wear and tear. Previous shoulder injuries have recovered a lot quicker, but this one has been the biggest of my career," he said.
There was an element of the unknown when Batt took to the court for the first time in Queensland after there had been concerns raised by his physiotherapist.
"He said to me a week out 'I'm really worried about your shoulder' because the progression wasn't tracking how we wanted it to," he said.
Batt wasn't sure if the damaged shoulder would stand up to the competitive rigours of match play.
"If it was two weeks earlier I wouldn't have been able to compete, but in that two weeks everything started to click," Batt said.
"Who knows maybe something in my head helped with the recovery and pushed me through it."
The 34-year-old said one of the main things he missed since the world championships was the shot of adrenaline that accompanied competing.
"You love representing your state or your country," he said.
"You love being a competitor and not being able to do that... you were training but you weren't getting that fix of the competition. I'm a bit of an adrenaline junkie so it was quite hard."
The Port Macquarie paralympian's next quest will be a trip to Tokyo with the Steelers in three weeks where they will attempt to qualify for the Paris 2024 Games.
Despite being current world champions, they're still not guaranteed a place at the Paralympics.
"I'm looking forward to going to Japan for the Asia-Oceania Championships and we have to win that to qualify for Paris 2024, even though we're the current world champions," Batt said.
