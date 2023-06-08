Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie Bodyboarding Association to host Teams Challenge at Town Beach

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated June 8 2023 - 10:23pm, first published 4:00pm
Jones Russell will hope to help Port Macquarie to a second-straight bodyboarding teams challenge title this weekend. Picture by Paul Jobber
Port Macquarie will hope to replicate their bodyboarding Teams Challenge success when the 35th anniversary of the annual competition hits the water at Town Beach on June 10-11.

