A 37-year-old man has been charged after a firearm, cash and drugs were allegedly located during a vehicle stop in Port Macquarie.
About 2pm officers attached to the Mid North Coast Police District stopped a vehicle on Beacon Close, Port Macquarie.
A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a firearm, $3235 in cash and 0.3grams of methylamphetamine.
The man was arrested at the scene before being taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged with possess unauthorised pistol and possess prohibited drug.
He was refused bail to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court today (Thursday, June 8).
