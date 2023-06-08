Port Macquarie News
Man charged after firearm, cash and drugs found during Port Macquarie vehicle stop

By Newsroom
Updated June 8 2023 - 10:23pm, first published 2:36pm
The man was refused bail to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, June 8. Picture: file
A 37-year-old man has been charged after a firearm, cash and drugs were allegedly located during a vehicle stop in Port Macquarie.

