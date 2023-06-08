Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Environment

Port Macquarie Nature School students planting the way for future koalas

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
June 9 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nature School students Layla Whatman, Fred Morris and Jake White were some of the first to plant trees at the upcoming koala breeding facility at Guulabaa. Picture by Emily Walker
Nature School students Layla Whatman, Fred Morris and Jake White were some of the first to plant trees at the upcoming koala breeding facility at Guulabaa. Picture by Emily Walker

Students from Port Macquarie's Nature School joined volunteers to plant the first trees for the upcoming wild koala breeding facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.