The vibrant lights, colourful artwork and creativity of Port Macquarie's signature culture and art festival returned to the CBD on June 9.
ArtWalk 2023 lit up Port Macquarie's streets, with hundreds of people braving the cool weather to enjoy the festival on Friday.
Port Macquarie-Hastings mayor Peta Pinson spoke at the launch of the festival and said it's wonderful to hold ArtWalk again this year.
"To see all of our community coming out to enjoy what is the 2023 ArtWalk is wonderful," she said.
Mayor Pinson thanked council staff for all of their hard work in organising the event.
"What makes us a great region is how artistic and creative we are," she said.
The theme for ArtWalk this year was Up in Lights.
During the afternoon and night, artworks were displayed in galleries, shops and public spaces to celebrate our vibrant music, art and culture scene.
Visitors enjoyed a diverse range of art while interacting with the artists showcasing their work.
Indigenous artist Loi Sallustio said ArtWalk is about creating connections.
"It's been fabulous," she said. "There's so much opportunity to make new connections and meet people," she said.
Her artwork was displayed at Lilli Rose Design.
"ArtWalk is a great opportunity to reflect on your art and get exposure."
Port Macquarie artist Robyn Easy Cornale said it was a busy night for her.
"I was lucky enough to sell seven paintings early on in the night," she said.
"It was very busy, with lots of people coming through."
Robyn said her colleague Olivia Cotovich also had a successful night for her first ArtWalk event.
"She has also sold some of her artwork," she said.
For artist Sam Beaver's mother Vicki, ArtWalk is a chance for her son to reflect on his work.
"Sam is autistic and people are always surprised by the artwork he creates," she said.
"It's always received really well and people always support him and what he does."
ArtWalk has become the signature cultural arts event in the Hastings with exhibitions, activations, illuminations, live performances, artists markets, workshops and creative installations.
