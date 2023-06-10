A Port Macquarie man charged with a string of weapons and drug offences has been committed for sentence in the District Court.
Joel Mitchell Fowler, 31, appeared via audio visual link from custody before Magistrate Darryl Pearce in Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, June 8.
Fowler was arrested on August 10, 2022 after a number of items were seized from two homes in Wauchope, including an unloaded sawn-off shotgun found under the bed in a main bedroom, gel guns, and a .303 rifle with a seated magazine concealed in a roll of carpet.
During the search, police also allegedly located an amount of ammunition and two well-maintained hydroponic cannabis "set-ups".
He was charged with 19 offences, with a number of charges including possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing a prohibited plant, possessing a prescribed restricted substance, three counts of goods suspected of being stolen on premises, possessing less than three unregistered firearms and supply prohibited drug being withdrawn when the case was mentioned on June 8.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) tendered an amended charge certificate, agreed facts, a case conference certificate and a criminal record.
"We anticipate pleas of guilty to some charges," DPP prosecutor Evangeline Lyte told the court.
Fowler's lawyer Stephen Jensen confirmed his client will enter pleas of guilty to six charges including possessing a shortened firearm, possessing ammunition without a licence, enhancing indoor cultivation of prohibited plant - exposing child, possessing a prohibited drug, possessing an unauthorised firearm and deal with property proceeds of crime.
Magistrate Pearce has granted a sentencing assessment report.
"Mr Fowler, I'm committing you for sentence to the District Court for mention on July 24," he said.
Fowler will appear in the Port Macquarie District Court on July 24 for sentencing via audio visual link.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.