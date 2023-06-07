Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Port United defeat Port Saints in Zone Premier League fixture

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated June 8 2023 - 8:53am, first published 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Taylor celebrates his first-half goal in Port United's 5-1 hammering of Port Saints. Picture by Paul Jobber
Riley Taylor celebrates his first-half goal in Port United's 5-1 hammering of Port Saints. Picture by Paul Jobber

Riley Taylor bagged a first-half brace as Port United moved to the top of the Zone Premier League football competition at Findlay Park on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.