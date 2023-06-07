Riley Taylor bagged a first-half brace as Port United moved to the top of the Zone Premier League football competition at Findlay Park on Wednesday night.
United outclassed Port Saints for 80 of the 90 minutes on the way to a comprehensive 5-1 drubbing of their previously undefeated cross-town rivals.
Ben Oakley, Matt Bale and Mason Swain added second-half strikes after Josh Gardner had handed Saints a lifeline early in the second 45 minutes with a wonder strike that nestled in the top right corner.
At the time it cut United's well-deserved two-goal lead in half after they had lapsed in concentration and Saints threatened to wrestle back the ascendancy.
With a bit more luck, Gardner could have even equalised moments later only to see his left-footed strike brush the outside of the left post.
From there the green machine sprung back into action in a performance that coach Brett Swain felt was brewing.
"The boys have been building to it. We've got a good squad and a lot of younger guys which are now starting to realise their potential," he said.
"There were still a few opportunities which we missed and we'll work on that, but at this stage of the season it's a good result for us."
Swain admitted his team would now have a target on their back after the comprehensive performance where they dominated the midfield, especially in the first half.
They gave Saints minimal time on the ball and forced numerous turnovers in a high-press that suffocated their opponents.
Swain did, however, expect Saints to bounce back the next time the two teams met.
"At this stage of the season you look at [that result] and you probably become the hunted when you're sitting there [at the top of the table]," Swain said.
"But realistically there's lots of rounds left and when you're playing the same teams on a very short turnaround the result can turnaround next time if you're not on your game."
The United coach acknowledged that while the label of ladder-leaders sat nicely with him, they wouldn't be getting carried away.
"The guys should have confidence in the way they're playing. When you play good football and hold possession you're probably going to get the results you want," he said.
Saints counterpart Ben Davis conceded he saw some danger signs from his team early.
"We've been playing pretty well lately and there was always going to be the chance you have an off game, but it was probably the game you don't want to have an off day," he said.
He didn't think complacency was an issue after Saints' solid start to the season. They also went away from what had worked successfully over the first five matches.
"We went away from things that had been working and trying different things we've been trying to learn at training. Sometimes it gets a bit confusing," he said.
"I just feel like we didn't create our chances and had one of those games where we lacked in a lot of areas, but a loss like that is not a bad thing."
