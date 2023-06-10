A hearing date has been set for the case against a woman charged following an investigation into a stolen NRMA ute.
Heather Maree Waters, 40, is charged with eight counts of obtaining goods suspected of being stolen and possessing a prohibited drug.
She appeared before Magistrate Darryl Pearce in Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday, June 7.
Waters' lawyer Georgina Davey told the court her client is maintaining pleas of not guilty to all of the charges.
The court also heard that the brief of evidence has been served.
When determining the hearing date for the case, Magistrate Pearce asked the prosecution and defence how long it will take.
"It appears to be a tentative three witnesses and some footage," the prosecution said.
The case has been adjourned until July 25 for hearing, which is expected to take four hours.
Waters was arrested following an investigation into a hit-and-run accident on Gordon Street on April 18.
An 18-year-old female driver was injured in that accident when a vehicle police believe to be the stolen utility allegedly ran a red light and hit her vehicle before speeding off.
Waters' co-accused in the matter, Telverne Williams, 33, will also reappear in court on July 25 for hearing in his matter.
Williams was arrested on April 20 when police stopped a vehicle on Hastings River Drive as part of their investigation into the alleged hit-run crash on Gordon Street.
Police allege that Williams received and attempted to dispose of the D-MAX utility between 2pm and 6pm on Wednesday, April 19.
Williams is also charged with unlawfully obtain goods, including membership cards and registration plates, which had been located at a home in Port Macquarie.
He has pleaded not guilty to these charges.
