Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Woman charged following investigation into stolen NRMA ute enters plea

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
June 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie Courthouse. Picture, file
Port Macquarie Courthouse. Picture, file

A hearing date has been set for the case against a woman charged following an investigation into a stolen NRMA ute.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.