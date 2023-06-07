Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Education

Rollands Plains Upper Public school gets wildcard entry into Asia Pacific Open Championships

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated June 8 2023 - 4:25pm, first published June 7 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rollands Plains Upper Public School students Felix, Luca, Levi, Beren, Brandon, Flynn and Lucas have been given a wildcard entry into the Asia Pacific Open Championships for the FIRST Lego League Challenge. Picture by Mardi Borg
Rollands Plains Upper Public School students Felix, Luca, Levi, Beren, Brandon, Flynn and Lucas have been given a wildcard entry into the Asia Pacific Open Championships for the FIRST Lego League Challenge. Picture by Mardi Borg

A group of students from Rollands Plains Upper Public School are getting ready to represent Australia at the FIRST Lego League Asia Pacific Open Championships after scoring a wildcard entry into the competition,

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.