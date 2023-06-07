PETER Graham only has a few horses in his Port Macquarie stable as a trainer, so the chance to combine with his daughter - apprentice jockey Cejay Graham - and win a race together doesn't come along all that often.
And that made their combined success on $7.50 chance In A Step in the Wingham Services Club Corey Brown Cup Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1007 metres even sweeter at Taree on Tuesday.
Peter, a dual licensee as a trainer and jockey, trained the six-year-old mare and Cejay rode it perfectly, trailing the speed in third place in a fast-run race, getting a split between the two leaders turning for home, establishing a lead and then finishing off too strongly for the late-comers.
"It was very special," Peter said. "I was actually going to ride the horse myself, but Cejay's manager rang up and said Cejay didn't have a ride in the race and asked if I'd like to put her on. I said 'sure'.
"I've only got four horses in work, so we don't get the chance to combine very often on one that can win. It worked out very well in the end."
It was a typical day at a country race meeting for Peter, who rode against Cejay in races two, three and four and had the first of his two runners as a trainer on the day - Gold Card - in race five, the Johnson & Mongan Country Boosted Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1312 metres.
Gold Card finished third, with Zac Wadick riding.
Then father and daughter combined for the win in the sixth race with In A Step, a tough veteran of 47 starts that hadn't won since May, 2022, but had run six placings in the meantime to show she still wasn't far off the win that came on Tuesday.
