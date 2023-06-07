Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Peter and Cejay Graham team up to win Corey Brown Cup

By Greg Prichard
Updated June 7 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cejay Graham wins the Corey Brown Cup on In A Step at Taree this week. Photo Manning Valley Race Club.
Cejay Graham wins the Corey Brown Cup on In A Step at Taree this week. Photo Manning Valley Race Club.

PETER Graham only has a few horses in his Port Macquarie stable as a trainer, so the chance to combine with his daughter - apprentice jockey Cejay Graham - and win a race together doesn't come along all that often.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.