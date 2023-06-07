The Port Macquarie Animal Shelter has received over 200 suitable enquiries to adopt eight dachshund puppies surrendered on Monday, June 5.
The shelter was forced to disconnect its phone line on Tuesday, June 6 due to unprecedented interest.
Port Macquarie Animal Shelter team leader Emmalee Andrew said the puppies were surrendered by a family who had recently moved to town, but were not registered breeders in NSW.
NSW breeders who aren't registered have limited options as to where they can advertise animals.
The family struggled to advertise the puppies for sale and surrendered them.
Ms Andrew said all the puppies have found forever homes.
The reason why Ms Andrew believes they've received so many enquiries is because people are choosing to adopt, rather than purchase.
"Their dream dog might be a dachshund but they don't want to support a breeder," she said.
"It's rare or unheard of that they would be in a shelter."
As a council-operated facility the shelter has a set fee for the adoption of dogs.
Ms Andrew said there was a concern raised by members of the public, that the fee is too low for dachshunds and people could potentially on-sell them to make a profit.
However, Ms Andrew said the people who have applied and become top candidates for their adoption have very good references.
During the COVID pandemic the shelter witnessed an increase in demand for puppies, however Ms Andrew said that's slowed - given the current environment with the housing crisis, rising interest rates and the cost of living.
"Not many people want to buy and adopt, however people are still breeding," Ms Andrew said.
Ms Andrew said it's important for people (especially breeders) to be aware of what's happening in the market, as supply and demand is currently off kilter.
The shelter is receiving around five to 10 phone calls daily with people wanting to surrender their animals.
"We've had three dogs surrendered this morning (Wednesday, June 7) already," Ms Andrew said.
The current wait list for animals to be surrendered is three to four weeks.
However, that depends on its desexed status, the rehomability of the animal, training and socialisation.
Ms Andrew said people need to do their research to ensure they can give an adopted animal the best start in life.
