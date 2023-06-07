Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Dash to adopt dachshunds from Port Macquarie Animal Shelter

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated June 8 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Port Macquarie Animal Shelter has received over 200 suitable enquiries to adopt eight dachshund puppies surrendered on Monday, June 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.