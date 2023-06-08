Dale Anderson claims if you simply manage to finish the gruelling 452-kilometre Finke Desert Race, you're doing well.
The Port Macquarie rider will embark on his fifth quest this King's Long Weekend when he competes in the iconic multi-terrain two-day race for bikes, cars and buggies through desert country.
It starts in Alice Springs and heads to the small Aputula (Finke) community. Two hundred and 26 kilometres out. Two hundred and 26 kilometres back.
Anderson said things happened quickly out on the course - it's what happens when competitors are averaging between 130-140 kilometres an hour.
"You've got high speeds, but there's a lot of square-edge holes and what they call big whoops," he said.
"They're called whoops and are like snow moguls that run right across the track... so they're big bumps that can be a meter and a half deep and they go for kilometres.
"All the top riders are super fit and if you hit them fast you can keep on top of them, but if you get out of rhythm it high-sides you and throws you into the bush."
It's known as one of the most difficult off-road courses in the world.
"It's one of those races where you want to do a little bit better every time," Anderson said.
"My best result was 14th outright and ninth in class one, but this was back in the 90s... about 30 years ago and there's a bit of water under the bridge now.
"I'm in the over-45s to 55s class... the one for us semi-old blokes."
The 52-year-old has aimed for a top-10 finish although he doesn't know how achievable it is due to the fatiguing nature of the race.
"In the fast sections you've got to concentrate every corner because there are things that will catch you out," he said.
"You've got tight first-gear corners where you're going through river crossings and then away you go again. If you're not plugged in and concentrating every corner you can overcook it into a tree.
"You can run off the track so easily."
He conceded it may be his last, but the result this weekend will be the main factor.
"If I don't finish it, I might have to have another go. It's in your blood. It's the colour, the sand, the rock formations; it's such a nice drive through there," he said.
"I said when I turned 50 I'd have another go at it stupidly enough and then you get out here and wonder why you're doing it. It's just as much a mental game as a physical one."
