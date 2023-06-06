Wauchope's Colleen Lardner has been suspended for six games over her role in a brawl in the Mid North Coast women's rugby league on May 13.
She is the fourth player to be suspended over the incident, which happened just before half-time in the match between Wauchope and Wingham, at the Wingham Sporting Complex.
Lardner took an early guilty plea on a striking charge.
At an earlier hearing, Wingham's Tahnee French received a 29 match ban. She pleaded guilty to two charges; striking and re-entering the field of play.
Her team-mate Nyoka Dumas was suspended for six matches.
Wauchope's Dominique Lardner was cited after NSWRL's review of video from the game.
She had her sentence reduced from four games to two games after taking an early guilty plea on a charge of running into a melee.
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
