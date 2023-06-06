Port Macquarie News
Wauchope player Colleen Lardner the latest suspended over women's rugby league brawl

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated June 7 2023 - 2:44pm, first published June 6 2023 - 4:30pm
Screenshot from spectator video of the brawl on May 13
Wauchope's Colleen Lardner has been suspended for six games over her role in a brawl in the Mid North Coast women's rugby league on May 13.

