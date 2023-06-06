Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Health

Health data shows 'sustained demand' for emergency care at Port Macquarie Base Hospital

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated June 7 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There were 12,342 ED attendances at Port Base Hospital from January to March 2023. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
There were 12,342 ED attendances at Port Base Hospital from January to March 2023. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

Mid North Coast hospitals are still facing a high number of patients turning up to their Emergency Departments (ED), according to Bureau of Health Information (BHI) results for the first quarter of 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.