Billabong Zoo staff say they are heartbroken after the death of star attraction Milo - a male lion.
"Our beautiful lion king crossed the rainbow bridge on May 25 due to complications following surgery," the zoo said in a statement.
In 2020 Milo underwent abdominal surgery and was later diagnosed with Feline gastrointestinal eosinophilic sclerosing fibroplasia (FGESF). It's an auto immune condition that leads to inflammation, scarring and obstructions in the intestines.
"It is an exceptionally rare condition, even in domestic cats, and Milo was the only known lion that vets and specialists were aware of with this disease," a zoo spokesperson said.
Milo passed away after undergoing surgery for the condition. Zoo staff performed resuscitation after he suffered a cardiac arrest, but Milo could not be revived.
"We have kept this news quiet until now to allow our keepers some time and privacy to grieve and try to process this huge loss," a zoo spokesperson said.
They travelled to Port Macquarie from a conservation centre in South Africa, after following Australia's strict biosecurity regulations, in place to keep out exotic diseases.
At the time of their arrival, the then Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie welcomed their safe arrival to Port Macquarie.
"I would like to congratulate Mark Stone and all of the staff at the Billabong Zoo on this significant and rare occasion," he said.
"Their tireless efforts to deliver an up close and personal look at some of the world's most fascinating animals will ensure the zoo remains the pride of the Hastings Valley."
Amari was the first lion to be bred in Port Macquarie, aiding in the ongoing animal conservation movement.
Milo and Misty welcomed three additional cubs in 2019 - Zoraya, Nuru and Kiros.
The zoo is focusing on helping Misty, as she grieves the loss of her best friend and lifelong mate.
"Currently Misty is finding comfort in having a keeper beside her den, day and night," a zoo spokesperson said.
A zoo spokesperson said it's a very emotionally difficult time for all involved.
They thanked the public for their understanding and support.
