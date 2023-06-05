Port Macquarie News
Wingham Tigers beat Port Macquarie Sharks in bruising Group 3 Rugby League encounter

By Mick McDonald
June 5 2023 - 6:00pm
Port Sharks put up a strong front against Wingham Tigers when they went head-to-head in a bruising Group Three Rugby League game at Wingham on Sunday, June 4.

Local News

