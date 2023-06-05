Port Macquarie News
Bird to blame for Port Macquarie power outage; power now restored to customers

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated June 5 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 4:11pm
The power outage affected over 7800 customers. Picture, Google Maps and Essential Energy
Power has now been restored to over 7800 customers in Port Macquarie after a bird flew into wires at a substation.

