Power has now been restored to over 7800 customers in Port Macquarie after a bird flew into wires at a substation.
The bird flew into the Boronia Street substation just after 11am on Monday, June 5.
A Essential Energy spokesperson said power was restored at about 1.30pm.
"Power has fully been restored to customers," the spokesperson said.
"The outage was caused after a bird flew into wires at the substation.
"Power is now being back fed to those customers who were affected. This is a temporary measure and was undertaken to restore power quickly."
Settlement City management said the shopping centre was affected by the power outage, but said it didn't cause serious trading issues.
The power will continue to be back fed from another site until further works can be undertaken at the substation.
Essential Energy could not confirm at this stage whether that will mean a planned outage while work is completed.
