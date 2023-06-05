The housing crisis is front and centre of a plan which focuses on regional development for the Mid North Coast.
Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast (RDAMNC) staff, the Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories Kristy McBain MP and Port Macquarie-Hastings Council staff attended an event to launch the Strategic Regional Plan 2023-33 in Port Macquarie on Monday, June 5.
RDAMNC represents six local government areas from Coffs Harbour to Port Macquarie-Hastings and the (former) Greater Taree LGA boundaries.
According to the RDAMNC Strategic Regional Plan 2023-33, the lack of affordable housing has been highlighted as a regional weakness, along with infrastructure gaps, labour shortages for some industries and an ageing population.
RDAMNC CEO Dr Madeleine Lawler said the RDAMNC views housing as a key lever for any workforce or economic development for the region.
"That is one of the fundamental issues to get right and get movement on," she said.
"It's not a simple thing to do though, it's really multifaceted and involves local, state and federal governments."
Dr Lawler said it's the responsibility of the RDAMNC to ensure the critical linkages between governments are upheld.
"Trying to have conversations around what the hold ups are on some of these key developments," she said.
RDAMNC chair Kieren Dell said it's crucial to make affordable housing easier to be built but this requires a multi-government approach.
Mr Dell said if people can't afford to live in the region then it results in a shortage of skilled workers.
This is exacerbated by a low workforce participation rate of 45 per cent.
"That's something I have never seen after 25 years of living in this region," he said.
Ms McBain said the plan is one which will evolve with time but is a fantastic starting point to develop the economic opportunities on the Mid North Coast.
"The thing I love most about this strategic plan is it has consulted widely with industry, business and with other levels of government," she said.
Ms McBain looks after 53 regional development areas across the country and the housing crisis is a common issue.
She said there is no silver bullet fix for the problem.
"However, we know there are some issues that exist that we really need to work on together," she said.
"Housing supply is a big challenge and the three levels of government need to be working on that and pulling the levers in front of them..."
The RDAMNC team is hosting briefing sessions in every Local Government Area, concluding with Coffs Harbour on June 20.
The RDAMNC invites people to view and provide feedback on the plan via the survey on its website.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.