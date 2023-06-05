The inaugural Hastings League Magic Round has been hailed a 'huge success' after hundreds of people streamed through South West Rocks Stadium on Saturday, June 3.
The Marlins hosted all four games of Hastings League at Marlin Park as competition officials attempted to shake things up with the inaugural event.
Hastings League president Geoff Connor said the event has proven it's here to stay after being almost universally praised.
"It was a really good day, we had a good crowd, and all the teams put on a good show," he said.
"I think it was very successful for our first year, and I think the clubs were all pretty pleased with how the day went as well.
"The new South West Rocks Stadium was really impressive and the South West Rocks community got right behind the event as well which was really pleasing to see."
Connor said the Magic Round concept suited the Hastings League competition.
"We are a one-team-per-town competition, so that made it a lot easier to put this event together," he said.
"The timeframe and playing fields that were required for this event became easy with our competition format, so it worked out quite well and suited our competition," he said.
Connor said he would like to see more clubs host the event in the future.
"Laurieton is probably the next choice for this round, but ideally we would like every club to host the event," he said.
"The only thing with the Magic Round concept is that the event is governed by which stadium has lights because you can't get all the games done during the day.
"There's a few logistic to work out there, but at this stage it's a plus and we are looking forward to doing something like this again next year.
"I think Magic Round will stay for a while."
South West Rocks Marlins president Geoff Ball said the event was a "huge success".
"It was a great day of footy," Ball said. "There was a huge crowd at the stadium with everyone coming along to enjoy the event.
"I think all the clubs were happy to come to South West Rocks and play at the one ground to showcase Hastings League and rugby league.
"From a club's point of view, I would like to thank the Marlins volunteers, if it wasn't for them I don't think the day would have gone as well as it did.
"I think it was a fantastic weekend for everybody, it was great for the game, great for the players and spectators, and a great atmosphere."
The competition frontrunners, the Kendall Blues, took on the Lake Cathie Raiders for the first game of the day, with the Blues winning 22-14.
The Long Flat Dragons were up against the Harrington Hurricane in the second game of the round. In the end, the Dragons were a little too strong for the Hurricane, running out winners 28 -6.
The Beechwood Shamrocks won the third game of the day after taking on the Comboyne Tigers. The Shamrocks closed out the game after running in nine tries to take the game 48-12.
The South West Rocks Marlins and Laurieton Hotel Stingrays wrapped up the event with a showstopper of a game.
In a close game that went down to the wire, the Stingrays came away with the win after defeating South West Rocks Marlins 22-18.
The Marlins scored three tries, a double to Ivan Madden and one to Michael McPhillips, with Owen Blair kicking three goals. The Stingays' Grant Gardner scored a double, one to Jake Soames and Brian Chalmers, with Adrian Daley kicking three goals.
All teams have a bye this week before they kick off the second half of the Hastings League season on June 17.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.