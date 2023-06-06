A NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson says it's unlikely the cause of death will be identified for a humpback whale which washed up at Lake Cathie.
An autopsy was not carried out on the whale, but three samples were taken for ongoing monitoring and research.
Staff from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Mid North Coast Police District were at the location on Monday, June 5 after being alerted by a member of the public.
The whale was removed from the beach in the afternoon on Monday, June 5, which coincided with high tide.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council coordinated the removal of the whale and it was taken to Cairncross Waste Facility.
There was no smoking ceremony for the animal.
"Council engaged the Bunyah Local Aboriginal Land Council about any specific protocols they have in place, and we were advised that there was no culturally significant activity that needed to be undertaken," a council spokesperson said.
A public exclusion zone was established by the council in the morning (June 5) and residents were asked to stay away from the location.
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service ranger Victoria Hickin said she couldn't say how long the whale had been dead for, but it appeared to be recent.
Ms Hickin said the humpback was not a fully grown adult at 10 metres. An adult grows to about 15-16 metres.
Council's Environment and Regulatory Services group manager Deb Archer said whales are majestic creatures and it's very sad to see this one washed up dead on the beach.
She said staff were working hard to ensure the whale could be removed safely.
According to the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service more than 40,000 whales make their way along the NSW coast on their northern migration, known as the humpback highway.
Whales started their annual migration north in May and have been spotted off the Mid North Coast.
Whales in distress can be reported to the NSW NPWS on 13000 PARKS or ORRCA's 24 hour hotline on (02) 9415 3333.
