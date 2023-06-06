Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Dead humpback whale washes up on Lake Cathie Beach

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated June 6 2023 - 11:13am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staff from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Mid North Coast Police District were at the location on Monday, June 5 after being alerted by a member of the public. Picture by Liz Langdale
Staff from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Mid North Coast Police District were at the location on Monday, June 5 after being alerted by a member of the public. Picture by Liz Langdale

A NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson says it's unlikely the cause of death will be identified for a humpback whale which washed up at Lake Cathie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.