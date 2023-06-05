Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Dead humpback whale washes up on Lake Cathie Beach

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated June 5 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service ranger Victoria Hickin observes the whale. Picture by Liz Langdale
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service ranger Victoria Hickin observes the whale. Picture by Liz Langdale

A NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service ranger says there's no obvious cause of death for a humpback whale which washed up on the beach at Lake Cathie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.