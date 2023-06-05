A NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service ranger says there's no obvious cause of death for a humpback whale which washed up on the beach at Lake Cathie.
"There's nothing evident at this stage," Victoria Hickin said.
Staff from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Mid North Coast Police District were at the location on Monday, June 5 after being alerted by a member of the public.
Ms Hickin said the humpback was not a fully grown adult at 10 metres. An adult grows to about 15-16 metres.
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service staff are hoping to facilitate an autopsy on the whale, as Ms Hickin said it's an opportunity to conduct research for the future protection of the species.
However, she said it's important they work with the other organisations to ensure the whale is removed from the beach for public safety.
Ms Hickin said she couldn't say how long the whale had been dead for, but it appeared to be recent.
A public exclusion zone is being established by the council, and plans to remove the whale are being organised.
The public are being asked to stay away from the location.
Council's Environment and Regulatory Services group manager Deb Archer said whales are majestic creatures and it's very sad to see this one washed up dead on the beach.
She said staff are working hard to ensure the whale can be removed safely.
According to the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service more than 40,000 whales make their way along the NSW coast on their northern migration, known as the humpback highway.
Whales started their annual migration north in May and have been spotted off the Mid North Coast.
Whales in distress can be reported to the NSW NPWS on 13000 PARKS or ORRCA's 24 hour hotline on (02) 9415 3333.
