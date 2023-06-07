When St Joseph's Primary School student Ariannah Beard wanted a part-time job, running a roadside stall was the perfect solution.
Ariannah put her customer service skills into action and her sister Savannah lent a hand too.
The first stall outside the family's Sancrox property in late 2021 sold eggs and vegetables. The honey stall started 10 months later with product sourced from the property.
Today, there are 11 beehives at the family's Sancrox property after starting with a single beehive as a COVID project.
The beekeeping hobby evolved into a family business with Sancrox couple Mark and Jodi Beard at the helm. Their children Ariannah, 11, and 15-year-old Savannah are actively involved.
The family launched their products at markets where they sell a range of Bees Knees honey with the term "The Sancrox Sisters" as part of the marketing.
They also make and sell beeswax products under the business name Goodelicious.
Mrs Beard said she just loved how actively her daughters were involved in the business.
The girls got their own beehives as birthday presents. They help with labelling, jarring the honey, and pitch in when the beeswax products are made.
The sisters help their dad to inspect the hives and assist to catch unwanted swarms of bees at people's properties and rehome them. Wearing beekeeping suits comes with the territory.
Ariannah said she thought it was just going to be a little job, but the business had turned out to be a bit bigger, which was more fun.
The experience in the family business has given the sisters a good understanding of bees, honey production and customer service.
"I like how most of our hives are nice and quiet," Savannah said.
She said it was really cool how the bees made honey and honeycomb.
Ariannah said being around the bees made her feel happier.
"When you are around bees, you never want to panic - just be very calm and quiet," she said.
The roadside stall, which stocks honey, beeswax products and eggs, continues with an honesty system in place.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
