Chloe Slade was one of the stars of the show as Camden Haven Cobras hammered Taree West Raiders in their women's Mid North Coast Hockey League clash in Port Macquarie on June 3.
The final scoreline read 8-1 with Slade claiming a hat-trick and Ali Hudson also finding the back of the net multiple times in the seven-goal triumph.
It enabled the Camden Haven side to stay within range of the competition leaders.
Seven days after they threw away a three-goal lead to draw 3-all with Manning-based side Sharks, the Cobras weren't interested in seeing history repeat.
They led 3-0 at the first break before they went on with the job.
Team manager Catherine Carroll said it was a pleasing result which kept them in third spot, behind the ladder-leading Sharks and second-placed Tigers.
"When we play our game and trust our players are meant to be where they should be and doing it for the team, we play really well," she said.
"When we enjoy our hockey we play well too."
Carroll was satisfied with the relentless nature of the seven-goal win where her side continued to push all the way to the final whistle.
"We controlled the game with our short, quick players and we had players leading into space," she said.
"The girls kept working for each other which was awesome."
The manager, however, knows they still have some work to do where they can fade in and out of games.
"To challenge those top sides we can't have those lapses in concentration when we're up and think we have the game," she said.
"We can't take the foot off the pedal... we have to keep going. We tend to have one quarter where we relax a little bit and let the other team into the game again."
The win was Camden Haven's fourth of the season.
