Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Port Saints defeat Kempsey Saints in Zone Premier League football

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated June 3 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Gardner (right) evades the Kempsey Saints defence. Picture by Paul Jobber
Josh Gardner (right) evades the Kempsey Saints defence. Picture by Paul Jobber

Port Saints continue to march on in the Zone Premier League following a comfortable 3-0 triumph over Kempsey Saints at Findlay Park on June 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.