Port Saints continue to march on in the Zone Premier League following a comfortable 3-0 triumph over Kempsey Saints at Findlay Park on June 3.
Huon Lickley, Travis Pascoe and Josh Gardner all found the back of the net in the second half after scores were locked at 0-all at halftime following an even opening 45 minutes.
But Lickley and Pascoe scored within 10 minutes of each other at the start of the second half to help coach Ben Davis extend his winning streak with the club to five matches.
The three-goal victory also allowed Saints to regain top spot on the ladder from Macleay Valley who had the bye.
Davis, however, remained focused on continuing to ask more of his side with finals still two months away.
"We've got to play each other a few more times yet and I think anybody can win it. You've just got to be there at the end of the day so we'll keep working towards that," he said.
"So far so good; it's about performing each week and getting better."
The three separate goalscorers continued a theme in most of Saints matches this season where the scorers had been shared around.
They also generated some high-quality passing moves which saw the ball move freely from side to side.
"The idea at the start of the year was to knock the ball around and keep it moving. We do it well and it's better than playing a kick and chase game and hope for the best," Davis said.
"They all work hard for each other and they're a good squad to coach."
Saints coach Dean Crotty, however, said the playing surface was the biggest disadvantage for his side - and any other side who travelled to Saints home ground.
"This field makes your touch look like you've never played. I've got kids with deft touch and out here they look second-rate at times. The bounce is a beast of a thing," he said.
The three-goal defeat continued Kempsey's winless start to the season, but Crotty remained confident their luck would change.
"Sitting last is not an issue. A couple of wins and you can be closer to the top. It's a tight comp and we just have got to scrape into the semis and go again," Crotty said.
"We played until the end; we kept trying to get one back and probably ran out of time to get the win, but we wanted to finish on a good note. We nearly did that a bunch of times."
Saints goalkeeper Jacob Lyttle was arguably their best and came up with a number of quality saves to keep the scoreline from blowing out.
"Jacob was pretty good in goals and saved a couple to keep the score respectable," Crotty said.
"Week to week it's no indication with how each team is going. One week they're up and the next they're down. Everyone's struggling with consistency."
