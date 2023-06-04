Confidence is key - especially on the court in the heat of battle when match officials are called on to make a decision.
It's the key point Mid North Coast product Zara Baldwin passed on to a group of young girls in Port Macquarie at the weekend as Basketball NSW aims to increase female participation.
The 22-year-old was part of an all-female referee crew who officiated a men's NBL1 basketball game in Maitland during a statewide Pink Round recently.
Baldwin - who calls Coffs Harbour home - officiated her first game as a fresh-faced 12-year-old and had to develop resilience and confidence over time.
She admitted she was "abused by parents court side" all the time, but it was important for young girls to put it all to one side.
"It's super important as you get older that girls develop resilience and realise that sometimes the insecurities are someone else's," she said.
"That's their opinion and it doesn't matter because you're all human."
Baldwin said budding officials needed to understand what white noise was all about.
"You hear the crowd clap whenever they score a basket... it's the same thing and it's all white noise which means you don't listen to it," she said.
"You've got to tune out as much as you can and focus on what you can control because you can't control someone else's perception of how they think you're officiating."
Building confidence was the key to a successful match official and not "beating yourself up" about any mistakes.
"Fake it until you make it. I still fake it until I make it where sometimes if I make the wrong decision I've got to keep my head up," she said.
"Because if you keep your head down, that's not a sign of confidence."
Basketball New South Wales head of technical officials Steven Clark admits their focus was on growing female participation and it was no different to any other code.
Clark refereed more than 300 games in the National Rugby League, retiring in 2009 and moved to Basketball NSW in 2021.
He said they are pushing all the time to get more girls interested and they want girls to understand the officiating environment within basketball is a safe one.
"I'd be lying if I said across the board we're full to the brim of referees because we're quite clearly not," he said.
"We want to get more. Port Macquarie is no different to most other areas and particularly around regional NSW.
"It's not always easy to attract referees but we're trying to set up systems where it's encouraging for the young kids to get involved in refereeing."
He said if there were no referees, there was no game.
"It's important we build the officiating side of it here because if the games are being officiated by really good quality officials, the players get better," he said.
"Therefore the sport grows and it's a win. More teams, more officials, I can't see why it won't keep growing."
