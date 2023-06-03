OLD Bar five-eighth Kurt Lewis is this week's On The Bench guest with Mick McDonald and Gary Bridge.
They caught up ahead of the "most enthralling weekend in Group Three Rugby League for many years".
Old Bar and Port City, the two competition heavyweights face off on Sunday at Port Macquarie.
Semi-final aspirants Wingham and Port Macquarie play at Wingham, also on Sunday, while Taree City start a torrid three game campaign when they tackle Wauchope at Taree on Saturday.
Forster-Tuncurry continue the battle to save their season and will host Macleay Valley at Tuncurry on Saturday. .
