June 3, 2023: A serious accident at Beechwood and the theft of thousands of dollars worth of power tools lead our weekly police wrap with Mid North Police District Chief Inspector Stuart Campbell.
On Wednesday, May 31, emergency services were called to reports of a vehicle accident on Beechwood Road, about two kilometres north of the township.
On arrival, they found that a white tabletop truck laden with a tractor, had rolled onto its side, partially blocking the northbound lane of Beechwood Road.
The driver, a man aged approximately 66-years-old, was trapped in the vehicle. He had arm, head and suspected spinal injuries.
Fire and Rescue NSW personnel had to cut the man from the cabin of the truck. Due to the nature of his injuries, NSW Ambulance tasked the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to the scene.
The man was treated by the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital.
During this period, Beechwood Road was closed in both directions for approximately two hours, while Pembrooke Road was closed to provide a landing site for the rescue chopper.
No other vehicles were involved and police are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.
Port Macquarie Police continue to receive reports of trade tools being stolen from building sites and work vehicles.
In the latest incident, tools worth several thousand dollars were stolen from a property in Lighthouse Beach.
Between 3.45pm on Monday, May 29, and 6.15am on Tuesday, May 30, unknown persons entered a property undergoing renovations in Bourne Street and stole a number of hand and power tools, by unknown means.
If you saw someone acting suspiciously in the area during that time, call Port Macquarie Police or Crimestoppers.
Police are currently analysing CCTV footage from a Settlement City store following the theft of a charity bucket.
At 5.17pm on Friday, May 26, a male offender walked into the business and picked up a charity bucket from the counter.
He then placed it in a shopping trolley and left the store.
The donations were for the Wauchope Rural Fire Service.
In all the above cases, if you have any information, call Port Macquarie Police or Crimestoppers.
*You can reach Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
