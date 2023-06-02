Murals on bridge pylons at Telegraph Point celebrate freshwater, land, saltwater and sky fauna in the area.
Aboriginal artists Angela Marr and Mel Streater created the murals on the Wilson River bridge pylons as part of a graffiti management program.
The murals were launched on Thursday, June 1 to coincide with National Reconciliation Week.
The artwork is designed to connect residents and visitors more deeply with the environment and Country, and at the same time, help to deter graffiti.
The fritillary butterfly, glossy black cockatoo, echidna, bandicoot, bull shark, dolphin, freshwater turtle and platypus feature in the murals.
Ms Streater said she was pretty proud at what they accomplished in 10 days on the site.
The artists used a scissor lift to negotiate the pylons as the murals came to life.
Ms Marr said they worked together to create the murals that will not only combat graffiti but they hoped will be everlasting to celebrate the wonderful elements of Country.
The project was a collaboration between the two friends and their businesses Marramarra Creative and Cultural Industries.
Ms Marr said it was a wonderful opportunity to work on a project of this scale.
"One of the things that was a highlight for me was the Telegraph Point community and how much they really embraced us," she said.
Community representatives gave the murals their seal of approval during the official launch.
Mayor Peta Pinson recognised the artistic collaboration.
The mural series is the first of five artworks across the region after Port Macquarie-Hastings Council received funding as part of the state government's Graffiti Management Grant program.
"There is no better way to beautify a space that is having some challenges with graffiti than to beautify it with art," Cr Pinson said.
Three of the Telegraph Point murals are located on bridge pylons at Log Wharf Reserve with the other artwork on the northern side of the bridge.
The mural initiatives at Log Wharf Reserve are included in the Telegraph Point Community Plan and the Log Wharf Reserve Master Plan.
More murals from the NSW Graffiti Management Program are scheduled to launch in 2023.
