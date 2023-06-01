The local bus network has not kept pace with new residential developments, according to community feedback.
That was among the issues raised during consultation with the broader Port Macquarie community as part of a state government program which aims to provide improvements to regional bus services.
The master planned community of Sovereign Hills, for example, has limited public bus access.
Resident Josefa Carter has seen Sovereign Hills boom since she moved in three years ago.
"If they were to provide a bus service along the residential areas, that would be a great help, especially for old people," she said.
"I'm hoping for the best that it will happen."
Maddison Dewson, who works at Sovereign Hills, sees the benefit of better bus options in the growing area.
She said improved access to buses would reduce the cost of transport, and people without a car could more easily visit Sovereign Hills.
"The Sovereign Hills shopping centre could then be utilised a bit more," Ms Dewson said.
Lewis Land Group head of development Michael Long said public transport connectivity both within, and to and from, Sovereign Hills was exceptionally important.
"We've created the infrastructure for additional designated bus stops within our residential precincts and on Chancellors Drive at the town centre in readiness for an extension to the public transport network," he said.
Lewis Land Group and Sovereign Hills Community Group members were involved in the recent community consultation with Transport for NSW.
Mr Long said they supported the increased focus on the issue.
The comments come as the NSW government rolls out the 16 Regional Cities Services Improvement Program as part of its commitment to improving bus services throughout regional NSW.
More than 700 residents, including 65 organisations, gave feedback about bus network issues when Transport for NSW consulted with the broader Port Macquarie community.
Some of the other issues raised included infrequent bus services hindering access to public transport and limiting mobility, absence of commuter services inhibiting access to employment, and that the network can be confusing.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson confirmed the community consultation for the Port Macquarie 16 Cities project is complete.
"Using all this valuable feedback, Transport for NSW gained a clear understanding of the community's transport needs and has worked with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and bus operator Busways to review and prioritise the bus service needs of the Port Macquarie community," the spokesperson said.
The project has progressed to the bus services planning stage.
Port Macquarie bus passenger Peter White finds the bus services are a handy way to travel to the CBD and Settlement City Shopping Centre.
"I don't have to pay petrol, and I'm without a car, so it's very convenient for me," he said.
Mr White says the buses mostly run on time.
"I have no complaints but sometimes I do have to walk some distance [to catch a bus]," he said.
"I need the exercise so it's not a drama."
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.