Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Transport

Focus on improving bus services in Port Macquarie region

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
June 2 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter White boards a bus in the Port Macquarie CBD. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Peter White boards a bus in the Port Macquarie CBD. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

The local bus network has not kept pace with new residential developments, according to community feedback.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.