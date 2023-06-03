Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Health

Port Macquarie's Chris Roberts has donated blood for 58 years

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
June 4 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie resident Chris Roberts wants to encourage others to help people in need by making a blood donation. Picture by Liz Langdale.
Port Macquarie resident Chris Roberts wants to encourage others to help people in need by making a blood donation. Picture by Liz Langdale.

Port Macquarie's Chris Roberts has never missed the opportunity to donate whole blood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.