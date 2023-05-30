Port Macquarie News
Traffic alert: speed limit reduced at King Creek, east of Wauchope

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
May 31 2023 - 4:00am
The new speed zones around King Creek. Picture from Transport for NSW
New speed limits will be in force east of Wauchope from Wednesday, May 31.

