New speed limits will be in force east of Wauchope from Wednesday, May 31.
Transport for NSW advises that new speed zones are being implemented on King Creek Road, Sarahs Crescent and Old King Creek Road, at King Creek.
The speed limit on King Creek Road will be reduced from 80km/h to 70km/h from the Oxley Highway to 200 metres west of Berowra Place. Variable message boards will be in place on King Creek Road for two weeks to remind road users of the changed conditions.
On Sarahs Crescent and Old King Creek Road, the speed limits will be reduced from 80km/h to 60km/h. At the same time, additional 50km/h speed limit signage will be installed on a number of adjoining local roads.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control during the work.
For the latest traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.
